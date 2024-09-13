Sports
Premier League November Broadcast Schedule Announced
The broadcast selections for the Premier League fixtures in the United Kingdom for November have been released. The updated schedule features matches rescheduled due to European commitments. The majority of kick-off times are set at 15:00 GMT unless otherwise specified.
On Saturday, November 2, the action starts at 12:30 with Newcastle hosting Arsenal on TNT Sports. Other notable matches on the same day include Wolves facing Crystal Palace at 17:30, which will be aired on Sky Sports.
The following day, Sunday, November 3, features Spurs taking on Aston Villa at 14:00, and Manchester United clashing with Chelsea at 16:30, both aired on Sky Sports.
Monday, November 4, will see Fulham going head-to-head with Brentford at 20:00 on Sky Sports.
Further highlights include Brighton versus Manchester City on November 9 on Sky Sports and a much-anticipated battle on November 10 as Chelsea hosts Arsenal, also on Sky Sports.
Among the major attractions toward the month’s end, Manchester City squares off against Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, November 23, while Liverpool encounters Manchester City on December 1, both broadcast on Sky Sports under the Super Sunday feature.
In total, fans will enjoy live coverage of these significant matches, ensuring an exciting November of Premier League football, courtesy of broadcasters like Sky Sports and TNT Sports.
