Devdutt Padikkal: A Rising Star in Indian Cricket

Devdutt Padikkal is a prominent Indian international cricketer, known for his impressive skills as a left-handed top-order batsman. Born on July 7, 2000, in Edappal, Kerala, Padikkal represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and plays for the Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

In 2011, the Padikkal family relocated from Hyderabad to Bangalore, where Devdutt initiated his cricket training at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket. By 2014, he was playing for Karnataka’s under-16 and under-19 teams. Simultaneously, he pursued a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration from St Josephs University of Business Management in Bangalore.

Padikkal’s first-class debut came during the 2018-19 Ranji Trophy, and his talent soon caught the attention of the IPL. He was acquired by Royal Challengers Bangalore during the 2019 IPL auction. His debut season was noteworthy, with Padikkal scoring 473 runs and winning the Emerging Player Award. This success was highlighted by setting a record of most fifties by securing three half-centuries in just four matches.

Padikkal made his international debut for India in a T20I match against Sri Lanka on July 28, 2021. Apart from this, he has also played for India’s A team and the under-19 cricket team. His career progressed further in March 2024, when he was included in the Indian Test squad, marking his Test debut on March 7, 2024, with an impressive score of 65 in his first innings.

After his successful stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore, Padikkal joined Rajasthan Royals in 2022, where he continued to perform well, including hitting his maiden IPL century. In November 2023, he was traded to the Lucknow Super Giants ahead of the 2024 IPL season.

Devdutt Padikkal’s career statistics highlight his substantial impact across various cricket formats, especially his consistent performances in the IPL and domestic cricket. With a bright and evolving future, Padikkal stands as a promising talent in the world of cricket.