Malappuram FC Triumphs in Inaugural Match of Super League Kerala

On September 8, 2024, the Super League Kerala commenced with a thrilling opening match held in Kochi. Malappuram FC faced off against the host team, Force Kochi FC, and achieved a remarkable victory, winning by two goals to nil.

Malappuram FC set the tone early in the game, with striker Pedro Mansy scoring a goal just three minutes into the match. The excitement among the spectators was palpable as the team took an early lead. With relentless pressure, Malappuram continued to dominate, and in the 40th minute, Fazalurahman added a second goal, firmly securing the advantage.

Despite having a chance to score, Force Kochi’s Tunisian player Siri Omran failed to convert their only significant opportunity during the first half. The first 45 minutes concluded with Malappuram retaining a comfortable two-goal lead.

Displaying a cohesive and strategic approach, Malappuram FC exhibited a well-organized game strategy. Under the guidance of renowned English coach John Gregory, the team showcased their skills, featuring a blend of experienced international and Indian players. Particularly notable was Spanish forward Pedro Mansy, who contributed one goal and provided an assist.

The younger players in Kochi’s lineup struggled to respond effectively, and despite Brazilian player Rafael Augusto’s attempts, the team could not find a way back into the game. The lack of synergy was evident in Kochi’s performance throughout the match.

As the game progressed, Malappuram continued to execute their strategies effectively, with the second goal coming from Fazalurahman, who capitalized on a header from Mansy. Malappuram FC maintained control, showcasing outstanding teamwork and defending skills led by experienced player Anas Edathodika.