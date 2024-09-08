Reese’s Remarkable Rookie Season Ends Due to Injury

CHICAGO – The Chicago Sky‘s promising rookie season has taken an unfortunate turn as player Reese announces that she will miss the remainder of the WNBA season due to a season-ending wrist injury. Reese did not specify the details of the injury or when it occurred, but it has been reported that the injury happened during the Sky’s game against the Los Angeles Sparks.

Reflecting on her season, Reese expressed a mix of emotions, stating, “What a year. I’m filled with gratitude for what is next. Although this is God’s timing and not mine, I am finally able to give myself a physical and mental break.” Her dynamic play was highlighted during the game against the Sparks, where she recorded a game-high 24 points and 12 rebounds.

Throughout her rookie campaign, Reese showcased her exceptional skills by achieving 26 double-doubles, which ranks as the second most in a single season in WNBA history. Averaging 13.6 points and 13.1 rebounds per game, she led the league in rebounds and offensive rebounds. Reese set a new WNBA record for the most rebounds in a season with a total of 446.

In addition to her individual accomplishments, Reese was selected as an All-Star and notably contributed to a win against the U.S. women’s national basketball team during the All-Star game.

As the Sky battles for a playoff position, Reese has committed to supporting her teammates from the sidelines, stating, “you’ll still see me being the biggest cheerleader on the sidelines.” She emphasized her desire to make an impact in the WNBA and highlighted her belief that she belongs in the league, regardless of any skepticism from talent evaluators during the draft.

Looking ahead, Reese mentioned her participation in the upcoming Unrivaled league, a new 3-on-3 league co-founded by notable WNBA All-Stars Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, set to launch in January 2024.