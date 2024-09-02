Sports
England Women’s Team Announces Autumn Friendly Matches
Tickets for two upcoming friendly matches featuring the England Women’s Senior Team have officially gone on sale today. Fans are encouraged to rally behind the Lionesses as they prepare for their autumn campaign.
The first match will take place against South Africa at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday, October 29, at 7:45 PM BST. This fixture promises to be an exciting encounter as the team seeks to showcase their skills.
Additionally, the England squad will face the world number one team, the USA, at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, November 30, at 5:20 PM BST. Supporters have the opportunity to purchase tickets in a dedicated home end section, particularly for the match against the USA.
To secure seats in the home end, fans should select the designated ‘Category 4 – Home End’ option when purchasing their tickets, as availability will be limited. The priority window for My England Football members is open from Monday, September 2, until Thursday, September 5. Tickets will then be available to the general public starting Friday, September 6.
In addition to these two friendly matches, there will also be a game held against Germany on Friday, October 25, for which tickets can be purchased. The matches serve as a vital preparation as the Lionesses continue to develop their performance on the international stage.
