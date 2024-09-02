Jake Kelly Announces Retirement from AFL After 168 Games

Essendon utility Jake Kelly has officially announced his retirement from the Australian Football League (AFL) after playing a total of 168 games.

Kelly was originally selected by the Adelaide Football Club with pick No.40 in the 2014 AFL Rookie Draft, where he played 110 games before making a trade to Essendon at the conclusion of the 2021 season.

During his three seasons with the Bombers, the 29-year-old participated in 58 matches as a consistent player in the club’s backline and wing rotations.

Reflecting on his career, Kelly expressed pride in maximizing his time in the AFL and stated, “It’s the right time for me to move on and into the next phase of my life which I’m extremely excited about.”

He acknowledged the Adelaide Football Club for the opportunity extended to him, stating, “They believed in me before I believed in myself and I’ll always be thankful for that.”

Kelly also conveyed his appreciation for his experience with the Essendon Football Club, praising the quality of people within it, who he believes are capable of leading the club back to dominance in the AFL.

In his first season with Essendon, Kelly’s strong work ethic was evident as he finished seventh in Essendon’s Crichton Medal standings.

Upon retiring, Jake Kelly leaves the AFL having achieved significant milestones, including a Grand Final appearance in 2017 with Adelaide and a career total of 168 games, including 20 matches in his final season.

AFL General Manager Daniel McPherson commended Kelly’s courageous decision to step away from the sport, noting his impressive contributions to both Essendon and Adelaide.

Kelly’s retirement follows the recent farewell announcement from club champion Dyson Heppell, marking a significant transition for the Essendon Football Club as they have made six list changes with other players also not offered contracts for the next season.