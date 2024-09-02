Sports
Mpumelelo Mhlongo Wins Gold for South Africa at the 2024 Paralympic Games
South Africa has celebrated a remarkable achievement as Mpumelelo Mhlongo secured the nation’s first medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games. The event took place at the prestigious Stade de France.
Mhlongo, a 30-year-old athlete from Team South Africa, participated in the men’s T44 100m final and entered the race as the favorite. He delivered an outstanding performance, leading from start to finish in lane four.
Crossing the finish line in 11.12 seconds, Mhlongo showcased his potential against a competitive field, including Cuban sprinter Yamel Vives Suarez. Although he holds the world record at 11.00 seconds, he expressed satisfaction with his gold medal achievement.
During the race, Mhlongo acknowledged that he had to make adjustments mid-way through, stating, “I didn’t execute the race perfectly, and at 60 metres I told myself that I have to wake up. But it’s job done! We got the gold.”
As he celebrated his victory, Mhlongo draped himself in the South African flag, symbolizing national pride. He had previously carried the flag during the opening ceremony and is set to be the first athlete to hear the national anthem played at these Paralympics.
Mhlongo expressed anticipation for the upcoming medal ceremony, saying, “I can’t wait to sing Nkosi sikelel’iAfrika.” His accomplishment has instilled hope for further successes from Team South Africa at the Games.
