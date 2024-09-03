Firewalk Studios Takes Concord Offline Following Poor Reception

Firewalk Studios has announced that its newly developed live service game, “Concord,” will be taken offline this Friday, September 6, 2024, just two weeks after its launch on August 23.

The first-person shooter game, designed for PlayStation 5 and PC, faced significant challenges with player engagement. Reports indicate that at its peak, “Concord” attracted only 697 concurrent players, with a current count of just 30 players logged in simultaneously on the Steam platform.

“Concord” allows players to form teams of five and battle as space outlaws aboard the spacecraft Northstar. Unfortunately, the low number of players has resulted in issues with matchmaking and overall gameplay experience.

Ryan Ellis, game director at Firewalk Studios, expressed gratitude to fans for their support but acknowledged that the game’s launch did not meet expectations. He stated, “While many qualities of the experience resonated with players, we also recognize that other aspects of the game and our initial launch didn’t land the way we’d intended.”

In response to the disappointing launch, Firewalk Studios will not only be taking the game offline but will also cease sales immediately. Players who purchased “Concord” will receive a full refund, regardless of the platform.

PlayStation users will see refunds issued back to their original payment methods, while Steam and Epic Games Store users will process their refunds through those respective platforms. Following refunds, players will lose access to the game.