Politics
Pierre Fitzgibbon Resigns as Quebec’s Economy Minister
In a significant political development, Pierre Fitzgibbon, the Minister of the Economy, Innovation, and Energy of Quebec, has tendered his resignation from his ministerial position. This news was reported by La Presse and comes shortly before the commencement of the upcoming parliamentary session.
The timing of Fitzgibbon’s resignation coincides with a gathering of the Coalition Avenir Québec (CAQ) party members in Rimouski, where they are preparing for their return to the National Assembly, scheduled for September 10, 2024.
His resignation necessitates a reshuffling of cabinet positions, a move that was anticipated to occur later in the year or early 2025. Prime Minister François Legault is expected to address this situation during a dinner with his party’s deputies this evening in Rimouski.
Fitzgibbon had indicated to Prime Minister Legault his desire to exit political life by December; however, Legault urged him to step down immediately. The decision for Fitzgibbon to resign was only known by a select few before it was disclosed to the public.
The seasoned politician, aged 69, had been vague regarding his future in politics, previously stating the necessity for succession planning within his role. Recent events surrounding his political future had garnered increased public attention.
Fitzgibbon’s resignation occurs amid ongoing parliamentary discussions concerning his energy bill, which is set for public consultation in the upcoming commission.
Having joined politics in 2018, Fitzgibbon quickly rose through the ranks, serving as a close ally to Legault. Both men share a background in business and education, having studied together at HEC Montréal.
Fitzgibbon’s appointment as Minister of the Economy was met with enthusiasm, primarily because of his direct and candid approach to politics. His tenure has been marked by significant controversies, including a tumultuous relationship with the ethics commissioner.
