Entertainment
Premiere of ‘Emilia Pérez’ at the Toronto International Film Festival
The cast and creative team behind the film ‘Emilia Pérez‘ attended the premiere on Monday during the Toronto International Film Festival. This Netflix film features lawyer Rita, portrayed by Zoe Saldaña, who receives an unexpected proposition to assist a notorious cartel leader in permanently disappearing.
Notably, the attendees showcased their fashion choices at the event, including Zoe Saldaña, who embraced a sheer red-carpet trend. She wore an exquisite gown designed by Armani Privé, which featured delicate jewel details and an ornate bodice. Saldaña accessorized her ensemble with elegant Cartier jewelry.
Her hairstyle, styled in an updo reminiscent of classic Hollywood, was crafted by Mara Roszak, while her makeup, characterized by a sophisticated touch, was executed by artist Vera Steimberg. The overall look was curated by stylist Petra Flannery.
Selena Gomez also made an appearance at the premiere, dressed in a stunning black sleeveless dress, embellished with allover sequins and a peplum detail at the waist. This outfit was part of the fall 2024 ready-to-wear collection and was accessorized with heels by Santoni and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.
Gomez’s hair was styled with a side part and long waves by Renato Campora, complemented by classic makeup and a striking red lip by artist Hung Vanngo. Her look was overseen by stylist Erin Walsh.
Karla Sofía Gascón attended the event in a simple yet elegant strapless black dress, consisting of a silk and velvet gown, accessorized with silver jewelry. Edgar Ramírez also attended, donning a sophisticated tuxedo jacket made of grain de poudre, paired with a cassandre striped silk shirt and straight tuxedo pants.
The Toronto International Film Festival, which continues until Sunday, features various compelling films, including ‘The Substance,’ starring Demi Moore and Margaret Qualley, and Sean Baker’s Palme d’Or-winning film, ‘Anora.’
