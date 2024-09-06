Radio 2 in the Park Festival Begins in Preston

Radio 2 in the Park is set to commence today, Friday 6th September, at Moor Park in Preston with a Pre-Party featuring presenters playing music on the DJ stage.

Earlier today, Jeremy Vine and Richie Anderson broadcasted live from Preston, inviting Radio 2 listeners in the city to participate by calling in during the Breakfast Show. The lucky participants had the opportunity to win tickets to the festival taking place this weekend.

Throughout the festival, Radio 2 presenters will not only introduce artists on the main stage but will also perform sets in the DJ tent. Additionally, they will be broadcasting live from an on-site studio. The shows and sets will be available for live streaming and on demand via BBC Sounds and BBC iPlayer during the weekend and for 30 days following the event.

Notable headliners for the festival include Sting, who will perform on Saturday night, and the Pet Shop Boys, who will take the stage on Sunday night. Both performances are scheduled to be aired live on BBC Two, with Sting starting at 10:15 pm on Saturday and the Pet Shop Boys at 10 pm on Sunday.

The complete line-up for the festival features:

Saturday 7th September – Sting, Sugababes, Snow Patrol, Craig David, Kim Wilde, Pixie Lott, Shaznay Lewis, and Travis.

Sunday 8th September – Pet Shop Boys, Manic Street Preachers, Sister Sledge featuring Kathy Sledge, Paul Heaton, Gabrielle, Shed Seven, Delta Goodrem, and Haircut 100.

The DJ stage will showcase various acts across the festival, with varied programming each day. On Friday, DJ Spoony’s Good Groove, Rylan‘s Rybiza Anthems, and Scott Mills‘ Wonder Years are just a few highlights.

Festival-goers are also informed that there are still tickets available for Friday and Sunday. For further details, attendees are encouraged to visit the official festival website.