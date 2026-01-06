Walt Disney World Announces Exciting Deals for Summer 2026

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Walt Disney World is preparing for a busy summer in 2026, featuring the return of its Cool KIDS’ SUMMER event from May 26 through September 8. The event promises refreshed attractions, new experiences, and limited-time activities for families.

This summer is dubbed the ‘summer of Disney’ with an impressive slate of films showcasing at Disney Springs. Family-friendly deals are making it an exciting time to visit the parks.

Disney is rolling out attractive offers, including the opportunity to book select room and ticket packages starting January 6, 2026. Visitors can enjoy up to two free nights and theme park days with the purchase of a four-night, four-day package.

In addition, guests can save up to 30% on select Disney Resort hotels for stays between May 1 and October 4. Florida residents and Annual Passholders can receive even greater discounts of up to 35% and 40%, respectively.

For those staying at Disney Resorts, a special perk is available that includes free admission to one of the water parks on the check-in day. Both Typhoon Lagoon and Blizzard Beach will welcome guests during this period.

Families with children can also enjoy a free dining plan for kids ages 3 to 9 when booking a package that includes a dining plan for adults.

New attractions for the summer include special events with characters like Bluey and Bingo at Animal Kingdom, and Jessie and Woody from Toy Story at the Magic Kingdom, providing fun activities tailored for children.

Hollywood Studios will debut a new production featuring Mickey and Minnie, encouraging families to sing and dance along. Meanwhile, classic attractions are getting updates, with Space Rangers ready to join Buzz Lightyear to combat evil in a revamped ride.

The summer will also see special surprises for guests during early theme park entry periods, featuring character meet-and-greets across all four parks. Disney’s Pop Century, Art of Animation, Caribbean Beach, and Port Orleans resorts will offer even more family-oriented activities.

If planning a visit, guests can contact Disney directly or consult their travel professionals to personalize their trips and take advantage of these exciting offerings.

Further details about the Cool KIDS’ SUMMER events will be announced as summer approaches, which is sure to enchant visitors of all ages.