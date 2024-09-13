Damar Hamlin: From Near Tragedy to NFL Triumph

Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who suffered a life-threatening cardiac arrest on January 2, 2023, during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals, started a game on Sunday for the first time since the incident. Hamlin is determined to be known for more than just his miraculous recovery.

Hamlin shared, “I don’t want to be just known as the player who lived. My story is my story. It’s still being written. But I want to be known for my abilities as well. I’ve always had big goals on and off the field. I have so much more that I want to accomplish.”

Since his medical ordeal, Hamlin has worked tirelessly to overcome the triggers and PTSD symptoms that affected him during the 2023 season. He now focuses on helping the Bills win their fifth consecutive AFC East title.

In April 2023, Hamlin was medically cleared to participate in all football activities. Despite competition for a starting role, he proved himself with an impressive training camp, securing his place in the Bills’ lineup.

On September 4, 2024, Hamlin was named a starter by head coach Sean McDermott, playing all 61 defensive snaps in the Bills’ victory over the Cardinals. Hamlin’s performance was lauded by McDermott as a significant achievement.

Hamlin’s journey involved battling not only physical challenges but also mental ones. Visualizations and inspirational reminders help him stay focused and connected to his purpose, even as he acknowledges the gravity of his experience.

Beyond the field, Hamlin is committed to making a broader impact. He is working on acquiring a home for his family and advocating for mandatory AED placements in schools, to ensure the safety of young athletes nationwide.

Hamlin’s foundation, Chasing M's, has raised nearly $10 million in support of various causes, including a CPR education tour and an annual scholarship program in Cincinnati, actions that demonstrate his dedication to giving back.

His actions have been praised by those close to him, who point to his generous nature and desire to use his experiences for positive change. Hamlin remains focused on his future in football and beyond, stating, “I’m enjoying the process and every moment of this year.”