Queensland Golf Industry Awards to Recognize Off-Course Facilities

The 2024 Queensland Golf Industry Awards are set to recognize off-course golf facilities for the first time. The prestigious event will be held at The Star – Gold Coast on Thursday, October 10th, marking a first in celebrating driving ranges, indoor simulators, and mini-golf facilities.

A record number of nominations have poured in to honor individuals, tournaments, and golf facilities that have contributed greatly to the sport over the past 12 months. Organized by the PGA of Australia alongside Golf Australia, the Golf Course Superintendents Association of Queensland, and Golf Management Australia, the awards will highlight high-performing off-course facilities.

The innovative finalists for Off-Course Golf Facility of the Year include Big Swing Golf Virginia, Clubhouse Golf, Fairways Golf Simulator, and Bar (Mackay), Golf Central, KDV Sport, and Victoria Park Golf Complex. Broc Greenhalgh, the State Manager for Membership Services at PGA of Australia, noted the remarkable rise and popularity of such facilities as a crucial development in the golfing landscape.

In addition to recognizing off-course facilities, the awards evening will see numerous contests in categories such as High Performance and Game Development Coach of the Year, Club Professional of the Year, Tournament of the Year, and many others. Notable finalists include Ryan Mouque and John Wright vying for the High Performance Coach of the Year, and Chris Adnams, and Jamie Corkill in the race for Club Professional of the Year presented by Coca-Cola.

Early bird tickets for the event remain available until September 17th, inviting interested parties to secure their place at one of Queensland’s most awaited sports events.