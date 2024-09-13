Sports
Dustin Martin Discusses Possible Return to AFL with Gold Coast Suns
Dustin Martin, the celebrated Richmond football legend, is in preliminary discussions with the Gold Coast Suns regarding a potential playing contract for the 2025 AFL season. Following his recent retirement announcement, Martin seems eager to explore opportunities to continue his career.
Gold Coast’s football manager, Wayne Campbell, confirmed ongoing conversations with Martin. He stated, “We can confirm that Dustin has had a conversation with the club and we will both be engaging in further conversations to work out whether it’s a good fit for the Gold Coast Suns and for Dustin.” As a free agent, Martin presents a prospective asset to the Suns.
Martin recently concluded a remarkable stint with the Richmond Tigers, having accumulated 302 games. Known for his exceptional skills, Martin enthralled a massive crowd at the MCG during his final appearance with the Tigers. He expressed deep gratitude and love for his club and fans, reflecting on his 15-season career. “I will be forever grateful for the love and the support I have received from the people here,” Martin said.
Despite having announced his retirement, Martin’s intention to explore further play with Gold Coast alongside former Richmond coach Damien Hardwick is becoming evident. Recent reports indicate that Martin is considering a move to the Sunshine State, potentially joining former teammate Brandon Ellis at the Suns.
Gold Coast chief executive Mark Evans also confirmed that Martin has initiated contact, signaling potential engagement but emphasizing that discussions remain in the initial phase. Securing Martin would significantly boost the prominence of AFL in Queensland.
