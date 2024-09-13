Arizona State Football Triumphs in Thrilling Comeback Victory Over Texas State

The Arizona State University (ASU) football team emerged victorious against Texas State in a dramatic game held in San Marcos, Texas, on Thursday. The Sun Devils improved their season record to 3-0 with a 31-28 victory, overcoming a significant early deficit.

Initially, ASU found themselves trailing 21-7, but they rallied to even the score at halftime, 21-21. Despite falling behind once more in the second half, the Sun Devils responded with 10 unanswered points to secure the win.

ASU’s quarterback, Sam Leavitt, showcased his versatility by completing 19 out of 30 passes, throwing one touchdown, and rushing for another. Meanwhile, Cam Skattebo contributed two rushing touchdowns, despite facing a tough game with only 62 rushing yards from 24 carries.

Jordyn Tyson was a standout performer for ASU, amassing six catches for 120 yards, including a touchdown reception. Meanwhile, Texas State’s quarterback Jordan McCloud threw for 265 yards and completed four touchdown passes.

Key to the Sun Devils’ comeback was their defensive strength, holding Texas State to just seven points in the second half. The defense forced a turnover on downs, intercepted a pass, and capitalized on two fumbles in Texas State’s final four possessions.

The game concluded amidst confusion as Texas State was allowed a final play after it appeared the game had ended. However, ASU successfully prevented the Bobcats’ attempt to rally with a lateral play, sealing the victory. ASU’s head coach, Kenny Dillingham, expressed surprise at the decision to allow the extra second on the clock.