Arizona State vs Texas State Showdown Set for College Football Week 3

As the college football season moves into Week 3, a keenly anticipated match is set to take place on Thursday evening between the Arizona State Sun Devils and Texas State Bobcats. Both teams have started their 2024 season on a high note, each showcasing a record of 2-0. The Sun Devils, who managed a 1-3 record on the road last season, are eager to secure their first away victory of this year. Meanwhile, the Bobcats boast an impressive 5-1 home record from the previous season and have carried their prowess into 2024, averaging 41.5 points per game.

The stage is set for this encounter at Jim Wacker Field at Bobcat Stadium in San Marcos, Texas, with the game scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET. Texas State enters the game as 2.5-point favorites, as reflected by the latest odds from SportsLine consensus. The over/under for total points scored is listed at 59.5.

The Bobcats’ offensive lineup remains formidable with a capable pair of tailbacks who have gained over 130 rushing yards this season. Junior running back Calvin Hill has been significant on his team, amassing 182 rushing yards on 37 carries, including one touchdown. Additionally, junior running back Jahmyl Jeter has added 133 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Senior receiver Javen Banks is another key asset, contributing 10 receptions for 143 yards and two touchdowns.

Arizona State’s defense, meanwhile, is honing its edge with strong performances, ranking second in the Big 12 in total defense and leading in run defense. Junior linebacker Kyle Soelle stands out with his play-recognition skills, having recorded 12 tackles, one sack, and one interception. The team also benefits from senior defensive lineman DJ Davidson, who has pressured adversaries with two sacks and two pass breakups.

This matchup marks the first meeting between the two programs and comes at a pivotal time as both teams aim to maintain their winning streaks. The SportsLine Projection Model, known for its accuracy, suggests an Under on the total with an estimated 55 points. It emphasizes that one side of the spread has approximately a 60% chance of hitting, adding an intriguing layer to predictions for this encounter.