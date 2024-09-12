Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills Set for AFC Showdown

The AFC East rivalry intensifies as the Miami Dolphins, hosting the Buffalo Bills, embark on Week 2 of the NFL season with both teams holding a 1-0 record. Buffalo has dominated this matchup since 2017, prevailing in 13 of the last 15 meetings. The Bills notably scored 30-plus points in three of their last four contests against Miami, with their most recent victory being a 21-14 win over the Dolphins. Kickoff is scheduled at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, with the Dolphins positioned as 2.5-point favorites according to the latest SportsLine consensus, and the over/under set at 48.5 points.

The Dolphins are grappling with injuries in their backfield, as running back Raheem Mostert is sidelined with a chest injury and De'Von Achane remains questionable due to an ankle issue. However, backup Jeff Wilson Jr. presents a capable alternative, boasting 2,339 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns in his NFL tenure thus far.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen will have several offensive targets at his disposal. Notably, tight end Dalton Kincaid, an agile pass-catcher from Utah, runs precise routes and contributes significantly to Buffalo’s run-blocking schemes. On the receiving front, Khalil Shakir provides reliability, having notched 52 receptions for 814 yards and four touchdowns over 32 games with the Bills.

Miami’s primary offensive threat is wide receiver Tyreek Hill. The Pro Bowl veteran is renowned for his speed and catching capability, recording 1,799 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns last season. As the Dolphins look to end Buffalo’s winning streak, they’ll rely on Hill’s explosive talent to gain an edge.

In preparation for Thursday night’s game, Buffalo’s medical team will monitor Josh Allen’s non-throwing hand injury, sustained in their recent victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Despite this concern, Allen’s participation is anticipated as the Bills aim to extend their series dominance. On the contrary, Miami hopes to disrupt Buffalo’s momentum, enhancing their standing in the AFC.

This Thursday’s matchup will be broadcast on Amazon Prime, with Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, and Kaylee Hartung handling commentary. In local markets, ABC affiliate WKBW will air the game in Buffalo, whilst CBS affiliate WFOR will present it in Miami.