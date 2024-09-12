Hibernian FC Signs Striker Dwight Gayle on One-Year Contract

Hibernian FC has announced the signing of experienced striker Dwight Gayle on a one-year contract. This move is expected to boost the club’s attacking options for the upcoming season.

Dwight Gayle, a well-known figure in the football world, brings significant experience to Hibernian. His career has seen stints at clubs including Newcastle United and West Bromwich Albion, where he demonstrated his goal-scoring capabilities.

The signing is viewed as a strategic addition to Hibernian FC’s squad, aiming to enhance their performance in the league. Gayle’s experience and skills are anticipated to contribute positively to the team dynamics and attacking strength.

Hibernian FC supporters await Gayle’s debut with enthusiasm, as the club continues its preparations for the new season. The management and fans alike hope that his inclusion will lead to successful outcomes on the pitch.