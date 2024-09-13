Tua Tagovailoa Suffers Another Concussion; Ruled Out from Thursday Night Football

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa sustained a concussion during the Thursday Night Football game against the Buffalo Bills. This marks the third known concussion for Tagovailoa since 2022.

The incident occurred late in the third quarter with Miami trailing Buffalo 31-10. On a crucial fourth-and-4 play from the Bills’ 13-yard line, Tagovailoa scrambled for a first down. Instead of sliding, he lowered his shoulder and collided with Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Following the play, Tagovailoa appeared unsteady, raising his head off the ground and holding his helmet in apparent distress before walking off the field.

The Miami Dolphins quickly ruled Tagovailoa out with a concussion and sent him to the locker room for further evaluation. His condition will be closely monitored as it is the latest in a series of head injuries that have affected his football career since 2022.

Tagovailoa’s history with concussions began in 2022. He experienced his first possible concussion in Week 3 against Buffalo, when a hit by linebacker Matt Milano led to him stumbling and exhibiting signs of disorientation. Although initially diagnosed with a back injury, his condition was later identified as a head injury.

A second significant incident involved a hit during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which resulted in a brief hospitalization and two-game absence due to head trauma symptoms.

In Week 16 against the Green Bay Packers, Tagovailoa encountered another potential concussion situation without immediate symptoms, but later reported concerns that placed him in concussion protocol and sidelined him for the remainder of the season.