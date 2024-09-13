Buffalo Bills Set to Face Miami Dolphins in AFC East Showdown

An eagerly awaited AFC East matchup will unfold on Thursday Night Football, as the Buffalo Bills are set to compete against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. Historically, Buffalo has held the upper hand in the series, claiming victory in 13 of the last 15 encounters, which includes one playoff game.

The Bills, boasting a 1-0 record, are keen to commence their season with two consecutive wins for the first time since their 13-3 run in 2022. They triumphed over the Arizona Cardinals, 34-28, last Sunday.

On the other hand, the Dolphins, also at 1-0, aim to start their season 2-0 for the third year in a row, following their victory against Jacksonville. The team will miss the services of running back Raheem Mostert, who is out due to a chest injury, while De'Von Achane will push through with an ankle injury.

The kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET. In the latest odds, the Dolphins are favored by 2.5 points, with the over/under for total points now set at 48, down from an initial 51.

Among Miami’s offensive threats, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle stands out. During their last game against Jacksonville, he was particularly impactful with five receptions covering 109 yards and helping to secure four first downs. Across his career, Waddle has achieved 256 receptions totaling 3,494 yards.

Defensively, linebacker David Long Jr. proved influential in the Dolphins’ lineup with eight tackles, including seven solos, in their latest outing. Last year, he led the team with 113 tackles.

For Buffalo, quarterback Josh Allen is on the cusp of setting a record. He requires eight combined touchdowns to surpass Patrick Mahomes for the most combined touchdowns in a player’s first seven seasons in the NFL. Allen currently stands at 224 touchdowns.

On the defensive front, Buffalo’s Terrel Bernard shone against Arizona with 11 tackles, 10 of them solo. He was Buffalo’s leading tackler last year.

SportsLine projects a combined total of 52 points for this game, favoring a wager on the over. The model suggests a 60% success rate in picking the spread’s winning side.