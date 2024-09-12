Sports
India A Fights Back Against India D with Shams Mulani’s Heroics on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy 2024
The Duleep Trophy 2024 unfolded its drama on Day 1 as India A staged a commendable comeback against India D. The match took place at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.
India A found themselves in a precarious position at 93/5 early in the innings. However, the resilience of the lower order turned the game around. All-rounder Shams Mulani played a remarkable unbeaten innings, scoring 88 runs, supported by Tanush Kotian‘s crucial half-century.
Brief but effective contributions from Riyan Parag, who added 37 runs, and Kumar Kushagra, who scored 28, further bolstered India A’s total.
India D’s bowlers had their moments of success, with Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh each claiming two wickets. Saransh Jain and Saurabh Kumar also contributed with a wicket each, to end the day’s play with a competitive total of 288/8 for India A.
Recent Posts
- Parole Granted for Najwa Petersen
- Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 2: New Destinations and Dilemmas
- Mamata Banerjee Offers Resignation Amidst Doctor Protest
- A Celebration of Baseball Memories at Field of Dreams
- Kross Limited IPO Allotment Finalized Amid High Demand
- Controversy Surrounds PM Modi’s Attendance at Ganesh Puja Hosted by Chief Justice
- Sitaram Yechury, Veteran CPI(M) Leader, Passes Away at 72
- Apple Launches iPhone 16 Series for Pre-Order in India
- Undecided Georgia Voter Reevaluates Choices After Presidential Debate
- San Diego State to Join Pac-12 in 2026
- Chappell Roan Stands Firm Against Paparazzi at MTV Awards
- Dodgers Triumph Over Cubs in High-Scoring Game
- Liam Livingstone Eyes Return to ODI Squad with T20 Performance
- Rohit Sharma’s Toughest Opponents: Bowlers Who Challenge the Indian Captain
- Miami Dolphins Face Buffalo Bills in Exciting Thursday Night Football Matchup
- A’ja Wilson Breaks WNBA Single Season Scoring Record
- British Actor Kenneth Cope Passes Away at 93
- Député Youri Chassin quitte la CAQ pour siéger comme indépendant
- Former Miss Switzerland Finalist Victim in Tragic Case of Domestic Violence
- West Coast Eagles Triumph Over Western Bulldogs in AFLW Clash