India A Fights Back Against India D with Shams Mulani’s Heroics on Day 1 of Duleep Trophy 2024

4 hours ago

India A Vs India D Cricket Match

The Duleep Trophy 2024 unfolded its drama on Day 1 as India A staged a commendable comeback against India D. The match took place at the Rural Development Trust Stadium in Anantapur.

India A found themselves in a precarious position at 93/5 early in the innings. However, the resilience of the lower order turned the game around. All-rounder Shams Mulani played a remarkable unbeaten innings, scoring 88 runs, supported by Tanush Kotian‘s crucial half-century.

Brief but effective contributions from Riyan Parag, who added 37 runs, and Kumar Kushagra, who scored 28, further bolstered India A’s total.

India D’s bowlers had their moments of success, with Vidwath Kaverappa, Harshit Rana, and Arshdeep Singh each claiming two wickets. Saransh Jain and Saurabh Kumar also contributed with a wicket each, to end the day’s play with a competitive total of 288/8 for India A.

Rachel Adams

