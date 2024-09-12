Sports
Knights’ NRLW Squad Encouraged to ‘Believe’ After Tough Loss
The Newcastle Knights‘ NRLW squad recently engaged in a unique video session following a challenging defeat at the hands of the Brisbane Broncos.
During this session, team captain Hannah Southwell urged her fellow players to maintain their belief in achieving the unprecedented accomplishment of winning a third consecutive championship title, commonly referred to as a ‘three-peat’.
This inspiring call to action comes as the team seeks to refocus and rejuvenate their efforts amid the pressures of the ongoing season.
