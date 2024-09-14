NRL Finals: Exciting Matches as Melbourne Storm Faces Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys Battle Newcastle Knights

The highly anticipated NRL finals have kicked off with thrilling matches set for today, including Melbourne Storm‘s clash with Cronulla Sharks and North Queensland Cowboys taking on Newcastle Knights. Both games are critical as they determine which teams advance closer to the grand final.

Melbourne Storm vs Cronulla Sharks

In the first of today’s matches, Melbourne Storm will face off against Cronulla Sharks in a qualifying final. This game promises intense competition, as both teams come in with strong records and ambitious goals. The Storm, having held a remarkable season, are looking to assert their dominance and secure a spot in the preliminary home final. Cronulla, however, is aiming to replicate their earlier triumph over the Storm in Melbourne, which adds an electrifying edge to this encounter.

Craid Bellamy has announced his line-up, remaining consistent with the squad named earlier in the week. Notably, Christian Welch will return to the interchange bench after being absent from the previous game. Grant Anderson is named as the 18th man for Melbourne in today’s match.

North Queensland Cowboys vs Newcastle Knights

Later today, the elimination final will see North Queensland Cowboys battling Newcastle Knights in Townsville. Both teams are fighting for survival as a loss would end their season. As they compete fiercely for a place in the next stage, fans can expect a fiercely contested and dramatic match-up.

Luke Garner, highlighting his enthusiasm from his performance with the Panthers in a separate match, expressed his desire to face Melbourne should both teams make it to the grand final. His remarks reflect the competitive spirit and aspirations propelling teams during these crucial finals.

In other related news, Sydney Roosters‘ coach Trent Robinson expressed disappointment over a controversial forward pass call against captain James Tedesco, which he believes affected their chance against the high-performing Panthers in the qualifying final.

With both the Storm and Sharks presenting no last-minute changes to their line-ups, today’s matches are set to deliver high excitement and intense rugby league action for all fans.