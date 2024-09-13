Tom Dearden Reflects on Career Turnaround with North Queensland Cowboys

Tom Dearden, a star player for the North Queensland Cowboys, has opened up about his initial challenges during his time at the Brisbane Broncos, ahead of a crucial semi-final match against the Newcastle Knights. The Maroons‘ five-eighth experienced a difficult departure from Brisbane after he made an impressive start in the NRL under the guidance of Anthony Seibold in 2019, at the young age of 18.

Now 23, Dearden was released from the Broncos in the middle of the 2021 season to join North Queensland, where he has since become one of the top halves in the National Rugby League (NRL). Dearden’s development has been significantly fostered under the coaching of Todd Payten, earning him a five-year contract extension in December 2024, securing his place with the Cowboys until the end of 2029.

Dearden has shown remarkable performance this year by participating in all three games of the State of Origin series, stepping in for the injured Cameron Munster. He made his debut for the Maroons alongside Daly Cherry-Evans in 2022. Reflecting on his transition to the Cowboys, Dearden voiced his satisfaction, “I’m a North Queensland kid and I love playing for the Cowboys,” he said. “The move helped get my career back on track.”

A native of Mackay and former Australian schoolboys representative, Dearden weathered a challenging period with the Broncos, including their low point in 2020 when they finished at the bottom of the ladder. His confidence was shaken as he struggled to secure a role as a playmaker. With Adam Reynolds targeted by Brisbane, the decision to join North Queensland came after discussions with Broncos coach Kevin Walters.

Dearden stated, “It wasn’t a pretty time for the Broncos. It was some of the worst years,” referring to the club’s struggles with a young roster and disappointing results on the field. Despite these difficulties, Dearden’s move to North Queensland appears to have rejuvenated his career, allowing him to play a pivotal part in the Cowboys’ plans as they head into the finals.

Acknowledging the team’s potential, Dearden expressed determination to help the Cowboys surpass their previous performance in the 2022 preliminary final loss to the Eels. “It’s been a great year,” he remarked, reflecting on the team’s found consistency and growing identity heading into the finals. The new responsibilities of co-captaincy, shared with Reuben Cotter, have also contributed to his growth both as a player and a leader.