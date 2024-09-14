On September 13, 2024, Real Betis emerged victorious with a decisive 2-0 win against Leganes. The match, held at the Estadio Benito Villamarín, showcased a remarkable performance by Real Betis, solidifying their position in the league.

The game began with a balanced first half, with both teams struggling to find an opening for a goal. However, the momentum shifted in the second half when Abde Ezzalzouli found the back of the net in the 73rd minute, assisted by Héctor Bellerín. This goal marked a turning point in the game, placing Real Betis in the lead.

Legaens, despite several attempts, failed to level the score. Renato Tapia and Darko Brasanac were among those who made noteworthy efforts, but could not break through the Betis defense.

Real Betis further extended their lead with a second goal in the 85th minute. Vitor Roque secured the victory with a well-placed right-footed shot following a quick counter-attack. This goal highlighted the team’s strategic play and coordination.

The match saw multiple substitutions and fouls, emphasizing the competitive nature of the game. Key players like Giovani Lo Celso and Sergi Altimira made significant contributions on the field.

Overall, Real Betis dominated the match with skillful tactics and a resilient defense, leaving Leganes unable to respond effectively. The win marks an important step for Real Betis as they continue their campaign in the league.