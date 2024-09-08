Sports
Cronulla Sharks Set to Face Melbourne Storm in NRL Qualifying Final
After finishing the regular season in fourth place, the Cronulla Sharks are poised to meet the reigning champions, the Melbourne Storm, in a highly anticipated qualifying final. The match is scheduled to take place at AAMI Park on Saturday, September 14, at 4:05 PM.
The winner of this match will secure a spot in the preliminary final and enjoy a week off, while the losing team will face the winner of the elimination final between the North Queensland Cowboys and Newcastle Knights.
Members of the competing clubs will have priority access to tickets, with an exclusive pre-sale set to begin on Monday, September 9. The pre-sale will open at 10 AM for ticketed members and at 1 PM for non-ticketed members.
General public ticket sales will commence on Tuesday, September 10, at 10 AM, at which point the pre-sale will close. Ticketed members must use their Advantage Access Number (AAN) to purchase tickets, and this information can be found in a member email.
Non-ticketed members will receive a generic code via email. It is important to note that Sharks membership cards cannot be used for entry into the game.
Ticketing inquiries will be handled by Ticketek, as the Cronulla Sharks and Sharks at Kareela are unable to assist with ticket purchases, including accessible and group ticketing options.
In related news, the Panthers have secured second place in the finals, setting the stage for an exciting first week of the NRL finals, which runs from September 13 to September 15.
