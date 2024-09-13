Celebrities Share Insights and Encouragement Amid Latest Industry News

Britney Spears, renowned for her memorable performances at the MTV VMAs, recently shared her thoughts on fellow artist Sabrina Carpenter‘s space-themed performance. Notably, the act included a nod to Britney’s iconic ‘Oops… I Did It Again’ routine. Britney humorously commented, ‘Why is she kissing an alien onstage?’ Expressing her admiration for Sabrina, she added, ‘I adore her. I love her to death. I didn’t understand that part. Why didn’t she kiss a girl?’

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga took to TikTok to inspire her fans in the face of negativity. The singer referenced an old Facebook group mocking her ambitions using her birth name, Stefani Germanotta, with the title ‘Stefani Germanotta, you will never be famous.’ Gaga emphasized the importance of perseverance despite criticism, sharing, ‘This is why you can’t give up when people doubt you or put you down—gotta keep going.’

In political developments involving entertainers, Taylor Swift has made waves with her recent endorsement of Kamala Harris. The U.S. General Services Administration reported a significant spike in traffic to voter registration resources, with Taylor’s post driving over 400,000 visitors on the first day alone, reaching 700,000 overall. Last week, the site typically saw about 30,000 daily visitors.

Musician Lauv announced his new song, which he describes as both heartbreaking and uplifting. Lauv expressed, ‘It’s one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.’ Reflecting on love and heartbreak, he added, ‘This song has reminded me that love is always right around the corner if you just stay open to it.’ Lauv is set to commence a mini fall tour, starting in Boston on September 21.