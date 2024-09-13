Vans Warped Tour Anticipated to Make a Return in 2025 as Destination Events

The iconic Vans Warped Tour is rumored to return in 2025, marking a celebration through a series of bicoastal destination events. Reports indicate that Live Nation will oversee this revival, with the original founder, Kevin Lyman, involved in the planning.

The festival, once known for launching careers in punk and pop-punk, will not resume in its traditional traveling format due to the high costs associated with touring. Initially a full-on touring festival from 1995 to 2018, it had some 25th anniversary events in 2019 before halting. Lyman had previously cited challenges like elitism among bands and fans, and booking issues as reasons for ending the festival.

Host Brian Storm from Rock Feed relayed insights from multiple sources suggesting that the Warped Tour will celebrate its anniversary with a series of festivals next year. Despite the excitement, attempts to receive comments from Live Nation have not been successful so far.

Although enthusiasm for the festival’s return is palpable, it appears Attila’s frontman Fronz will not participate in the upcoming series. The community awaits further updates on this developing story as plans unfold.