Final Episode of ‘The Grand Tour’ to Release Soon on Amazon Prime

The final special episode of The Grand Tour is set to release soon on Amazon Prime Video. This episode will feature Jeremy Clarkson, James May, and Richard Hammond embarking on one final adventure together.

The episode, titled ‘One For The Road’, sees the trio traveling to Zimbabwe in three cars that they have always dreamed of owning. These cars include a Lancia Montecarlo for Clarkson, a Ford Capri 3-litre for Hammond, and a Triumph Stag for May.

The episode promises a captivating road trip through scenic and sometimes challenging landscapes and culminates in an emotional conclusion on a familiar island. This concept is reminiscent of the 2007 Top Gear special in Botswana.

Clarkson explained that the episode seeks to demonstrate that cars can be more durable than many think. He mentioned, “To prove this, we drove three ordinary cars across Zimbabwe, and they survived the journey.”

The Grand Tour: One For The Road will be available on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Friday, September 13. The show previously ended its regular series in 2021 but has since released three special episodes.

The Grand Tour initially premiered in November 2016 after Clarkson, May, and Hammond departed from BBC‘s Top Gear. The show’s format included car reviews, challenges, races, and studio segments, similar to Top Gear.

Jeremy Clarkson commented on the show’s ending, expressing that while Hammond showed emotions, May remained unemotional. Clarkson added that their friendship persists, and they keep in touch regularly.

The final special of The Grand Tour reflects on a successful era of entertainment for car enthusiasts worldwide and marks a new chapter for the presenters.