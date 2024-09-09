Entertainment
The Killers Announce 20th Anniversary Tour in Australia
The Killers, the renowned Las Vegas indie rock band, have announced an exciting tour in Australia to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss. The tour is scheduled for November and December 2024 and will include performances in Townsville, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.
The tour will kick off in Townsville, marking the band’s first-ever performance in this Queensland city. Both Townsville and Brisbane will host concerts titled ‘Rebel Diamonds’, featuring a selection of the band’s greatest hits from their extensive discography.
In Sydney and Melbourne, fans can look forward to an additional show dedicated to performing Hot Fuss in its entirety. This performance will include popular tracks such as ‘Mr. Brightside’ and will also feature some unexpected surprises.
The Killers have been a familiar presence in Australia, earning a dedicated fan base throughout their career. They have previously delivered notable performances, including a highly acclaimed set at the AFL Grand Final in 2017. Their latest single has received positive reviews, with praise from major publications for its anthemic quality.
Ticket presales will begin on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, with general sales starting on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 4 PM local time. This is an opportunity for fans to experience The Killers live in concert during this significant milestone in their career.
Recent Posts
- Tolins Tyres IPO Receives Strong Response from Investors
- India Reports First Suspected Case of Monkeypox
- Kross IPO Opens for Subscription Today with Positive Analyst Ratings
- Bruce Willis Seen Amid Health Challenges
- Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford Meet After Lions’ Overtime Victory Over Rams
- Newcastle Knights Raise Over $500,000 for Local Charities
- Upcoming Streaming Releases: New Movies, Music, and Shows to Watch
- Bajaj Housing Finance Launches Initial Public Offering
- New Zealand and Afghanistan Set to Face Off in Historic Test Match
- Access Denied: IP Address Blacklisted from Hollywood PQ
- Bailey Smith Requests Trade from Western Bulldogs
- Seattle Seahawks Secures Victory Over Denver Broncos in Season Opener
- Houston Texans Triumph Over Indianapolis Colts in Season Opener
- Aaron Rodgers Set to Make Season Debut Against 49ers
- India Records Suspected Mpox Case in Recent Traveler
- Costeen Hatzi: Carving Her Own Identity in the Spotlight
- Saints Dominate Panthers in Season Opener
- R U OK? Day Promotes Year-Round Mental Health Conversations
- Dallas Cowboys Face Cleveland Browns in NFL Week 1 Matchup
- The Killers Announce 20th Anniversary Tour in Australia