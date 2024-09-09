The Killers Announce 20th Anniversary Tour in Australia

The Killers, the renowned Las Vegas indie rock band, have announced an exciting tour in Australia to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their iconic debut album, Hot Fuss. The tour is scheduled for November and December 2024 and will include performances in Townsville, Sydney, Brisbane, and Melbourne.

The tour will kick off in Townsville, marking the band’s first-ever performance in this Queensland city. Both Townsville and Brisbane will host concerts titled ‘Rebel Diamonds’, featuring a selection of the band’s greatest hits from their extensive discography.

In Sydney and Melbourne, fans can look forward to an additional show dedicated to performing Hot Fuss in its entirety. This performance will include popular tracks such as ‘Mr. Brightside’ and will also feature some unexpected surprises.

The Killers have been a familiar presence in Australia, earning a dedicated fan base throughout their career. They have previously delivered notable performances, including a highly acclaimed set at the AFL Grand Final in 2017. Their latest single has received positive reviews, with praise from major publications for its anthemic quality.

Ticket presales will begin on Tuesday, September 10, 2024, with general sales starting on Thursday, September 12, 2024, at 4 PM local time. This is an opportunity for fans to experience The Killers live in concert during this significant milestone in their career.