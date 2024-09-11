Trump and Harris Clash Over Foreign Policy in Latest Presidential Debate

During the recent presidential debate, former President Donald Trump defended his foreign policy by citing his relationship with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán.

In response to Vice President Kamala Harris‘s assertion that world leaders are ridiculing Trump, he claimed, “Viktor Orbán, one of the most respected men, they call him a strong man. He’s a tough person. Smart prime minister of Hungary.” Trump emphasized Orbán’s opinion that global turmoil is a result of Trump’s absence from the presidency.

Harris countered by stating, “It is very well known that Donald Trump is weak and wrong on national security and foreign policy.” She criticized Trump’s admiration for autocratic leaders and emphasized the importance of democratic values.

Trump rebutted Harris’s arguments with allegations that Russian President Vladimir Putin had endorsed her, attempting to paint her as untrustworthy in international affairs.