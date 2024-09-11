Claims of Kamala Harris Wearing Disguised Earpieces During Debate Debunked

Following the recent debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, a wave of speculation emerged on social media regarding Harris’s earrings. Some users claimed that she was using hidden earpieces disguised as earrings to receive talking points during the debate.

The claims specifically referenced the Nova H1 Audio Earrings, a product marketed by the German startup NOVA Products. According to social media posts, these earrings feature audio transmission capabilities and were first introduced at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in 2023.

Despite these assertions, there is currently no evidence to support that Harris was wearing the claimed earbuds. In factual analysis, video footage from the debate confirmed that Harris was indeed wearing pearl earrings, which many users pointed out bore a resemblance to a known product from Tiffany & Co.

Furthermore, an extensive search revealed that the Nova H1 Audio Earrings are not readily available for purchase. The website for NOVA Products has since redirected to another company and backers on crowdfunding platform Kickstarter have reported delays and a lack of communication regarding their orders, leading some to call the campaign a potential scam.

The claims about hidden communication devices during debates are not new. Similar allegations surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign against Hillary Clinton and during the 2020 debates involving President Joe Biden. In both instances, factual investigations by websites such as PolitiFact and Snopes found no credible evidence to support such claims.

Visual discrepancies exist between Harris’s earrings and the Nova H1 products. Experts have noted that the earrings worn by Harris feature a distinct design, which consists of thinner loops. Reports suggest that she was wearing Tiffany South Sea Pearl Earrings, a style that she has been seen wearing in previous public appearances.

Efforts to obtain comments from Harris’s campaign and Tiffany & Co. have so far been unresponsive. However, the intrigue surrounding the earrings continues to spiral among conspiracy theorists, with claims proliferating despite the lack of supporting evidence.