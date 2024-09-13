Sports
Historic Test Match Cancellation Marks Unprecedented Event in Indian Cricket
In an unprecedented event in Indian cricket history, the one-off Test match between Afghanistan and New Zealand at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Stadium in Greater Noida was officially called off without a ball being bowled. This marks the first time since 1933, in the 91-year history of Test matches on Indian soil, that a match was abandoned due to inclement weather and inadequate facilities.
The decision to cancel the match was made on Friday morning as rain and a persistently wet outfield thwarted any possibility of play over the last four days. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) had made attempts to mitigate these issues by releasing an official statement on Thursday, explaining that play assessment would occur on Friday morning after stadium evaluation.
This cancellation adds a blemish to Indian cricket, as it becomes only the eighth such instance globally and the second in Asia where a Test match was abandoned without a ball bowled. The previous occurrence in Asia was in 1998 between Pakistan and Zimbabwe in Faisalabad.
Despite being unpart of the World Test Championship, the match was an eagerly awaited opportunity for the New Zealand team to acclimatize to subcontinental conditions ahead of their upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka and India. For Afghanistan, the Test presented a chance to break their winless streak since 2021 in red-ball cricket.
Previously, ACB was presented with the alternatives of Kanpur and Bengaluru for hosting the match. However, they selected Greater Noida due to conflicting commitments at the other two venues. Unfortunately, relentless rains over the preceding week leading up to the fixture led to the eventual cancellation, despite the efforts made by both the national boards.
