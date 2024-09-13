Connect with us

Sports

Navdeep Singh Secures Gold at Paris Paralympics, Meets PM Narendra Modi

Published

3 hours ago

on

Navdeep Singh Meeting Pm Modi

Para-javelin thrower Navdeep Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his gold medal win at the Paris Paralympics. The meeting took place at Prime Minister Modi’s residence in New Delhi, where Navdeep was joined by other athletes who recently participated in the games.

During the meeting, Navdeep presented a cap to PM Modi and requested him to sign his jacket. Navdeep expressed his pride as PM Modi signed his jacket on the left side, which is also Navdeep’s throwing arm. PM Modi shared this moment on Instagram, describing it as ‘a very touching gesture’ by his friend and India’s pride.

Navdeep’s achievement in Paris marked a significant milestone in his career. He participated in the men’s javelin F41 event and secured the gold medal after the initial winner from Iran was disqualified. Navdeep’s successful throw reached a season-best distance of 47.32 meters. This victory was especially meaningful as he had finished fourth in the previous Tokyo Paralympics.

India’s contingent at the Paris Paralympics delivered a historic performance, collecting 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronze medals. This achievement surpassed their previous record of 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, placing India 18th in the overall rankings.

Rachel Adams

Times News Global is a dynamic online news portal dedicated to providing comprehensive and up-to-date news coverage across various domains including politics, business, entertainment, sports, security, features, opinions, environment, education, technology and global. affairs. Our commitment lies in sharing news that is based on factual accuracy, credibility, verifiability, authority and depth of research. We pride ourselves on being a distinctive media organization, guided by the principles enshrined in Article 19 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights. Made up of a team of ordinary people driven by an unwavering dedication to uncovering the truth, we publish news without bias or intimidation.