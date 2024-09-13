Sports
Navdeep Singh Secures Gold at Paris Paralympics, Meets PM Narendra Modi
Para-javelin thrower Navdeep Singh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his gold medal win at the Paris Paralympics. The meeting took place at Prime Minister Modi’s residence in New Delhi, where Navdeep was joined by other athletes who recently participated in the games.
During the meeting, Navdeep presented a cap to PM Modi and requested him to sign his jacket. Navdeep expressed his pride as PM Modi signed his jacket on the left side, which is also Navdeep’s throwing arm. PM Modi shared this moment on Instagram, describing it as ‘a very touching gesture’ by his friend and India’s pride.
Navdeep’s achievement in Paris marked a significant milestone in his career. He participated in the men’s javelin F41 event and secured the gold medal after the initial winner from Iran was disqualified. Navdeep’s successful throw reached a season-best distance of 47.32 meters. This victory was especially meaningful as he had finished fourth in the previous Tokyo Paralympics.
India’s contingent at the Paris Paralympics delivered a historic performance, collecting 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronze medals. This achievement surpassed their previous record of 19 medals at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, placing India 18th in the overall rankings.
