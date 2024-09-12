Entertainment
Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Accidental Instagram Live Broadcast
Shannon Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champion and current ESPN presenter, has issued an apology following an inadvertent broadcast of an intimate moment to his three million Instagram followers.
Speaking on his Nightcap show, Sharpe expressed embarrassment over the mishap, acknowledging it fell below his personal standards of professionalism.
On Wednesday, Sharpe went live on Instagram with a minute-and-a-half-long video that included audio of an unknown woman apparently moaning in pleasure. The video did not show the intimate act itself.
Initially, Sharpe claimed his Instagram account had been hacked. However, he later admitted on Nightcap that the video was indeed his mistake.
Sharpe explained, “I came in, I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. I did not know IG Live. I’ve never been on IG Live, I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works.” His assistant accessed his Instagram account to shut off the video.
He only realized the mishap after his marketing representative informed him during a phone call that he had streamed the intimate moment live to millions of followers.
“My heart sank,” Sharpe said. “I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN and I thought just tell them the truth. My phone wasn’t hacked, it wasn’t a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male.”
Sharpe expressed disappointment in himself, stating, “I’m embarrassed. I’m someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details be audio heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed.”
Social media quickly picked up on the incident, leading to various humorous posts including one from former ESPN host Michelle Beadle, who wrote, “It was not me.”
Despite the incident, a source from ESPN confirmed that Sharpe’s absence from Thursday’s ‘First Take’ had no relation to the broadcast, noting it coincided with his usual days off. Sharpe is expected to return on Monday and faces no disciplinary action from the network.
Sharpe, who joined ‘First Take’ in August 2023, recently signed a contract extension with ESPN, continuing his role alongside Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.
Recent Posts
- Study Highlights Risk of Psychosis with High-Dose ADHD Medications
- Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill Explores Family History on BBC’s ‘Who Do You Think You Are?’
- Cardi B and Offset Welcome New Baby Girl, Expanding Their Family
- Retirees Face Lowest COLA Increase Since 2021 Amid Cooling Inflation
- Taskmaster Season 18 Returns with Exciting Line-Up
- Controversial Amy Winehouse Biopic ‘Back to Black’ Now Streaming
- Australia Triumphs Over England in First T20I at Southampton
- President Biden’s Lighthearted Gesture at 9/11 Memorial Sparks Internet Buzz
- Optimism Surrounds Dolphins’ De’Von Achane Ahead of Matchup Against the Bills
- Buffalo Bills Face Miami Dolphins in Prime Time NFL Showdown
- NHL Mourns the Loss of Former Enforcer Stephen Peat
- Thursday Night Football: Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills Set for AFC Showdown
- ARM: A Malayalam Fantasy Film Resonates Across Languages
- Pastor Paseka ‘Mboro’ Motsoeneng’s Bail Hearing Progresses in Johannesburg
- Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Accidental Instagram Live Broadcast
- Hibernian FC Signs Striker Dwight Gayle on One-Year Contract
- Toby Jones to Star in New Series on Phone-Hacking Scandal
- Prime Minister Starmer Calls for NHS Reform Following Darzi Review
- Billionaire Jared Isaacman Completes Historic Private Spacewalk
- Knull Debuts as Villain in ‘Venom: The Last Dance’ Finale