Shannon Sharpe Apologizes for Accidental Instagram Live Broadcast

Shannon Sharpe, a three-time Super Bowl champion and current ESPN presenter, has issued an apology following an inadvertent broadcast of an intimate moment to his three million Instagram followers.

Speaking on his Nightcap show, Sharpe expressed embarrassment over the mishap, acknowledging it fell below his personal standards of professionalism.

On Wednesday, Sharpe went live on Instagram with a minute-and-a-half-long video that included audio of an unknown woman apparently moaning in pleasure. The video did not show the intimate act itself.

Initially, Sharpe claimed his Instagram account had been hacked. However, he later admitted on Nightcap that the video was indeed his mistake.

Sharpe explained, “I came in, I threw my phone on the bed, engaged in an activity. I did not know IG Live. I’ve never been on IG Live, I’ve never turned IG Live on, so I don’t know how it works.” His assistant accessed his Instagram account to shut off the video.

He only realized the mishap after his marketing representative informed him during a phone call that he had streamed the intimate moment live to millions of followers.

“My heart sank,” Sharpe said. “I called my agent, I called the agency, I called ESPN and I thought just tell them the truth. My phone wasn’t hacked, it wasn’t a prank, it was me being a healthy, active male.”

Sharpe expressed disappointment in himself, stating, “I’m embarrassed. I’m someone that is extremely, extremely private and to have one of your most intimate details be audio heard for the entire world to hear, I’m embarrassed.”

Social media quickly picked up on the incident, leading to various humorous posts including one from former ESPN host Michelle Beadle, who wrote, “It was not me.”

Despite the incident, a source from ESPN confirmed that Sharpe’s absence from Thursday’s ‘First Take’ had no relation to the broadcast, noting it coincided with his usual days off. Sharpe is expected to return on Monday and faces no disciplinary action from the network.

Sharpe, who joined ‘First Take’ in August 2023, recently signed a contract extension with ESPN, continuing his role alongside Stephen A. Smith and Molly Qerim.