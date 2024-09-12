Connect with us

Entertainment

Toby Jones to Star in New Series on Phone-Hacking Scandal

Published

3 hours ago

on

Toby Jones David Tennant Press Conference

Actor Toby Jones has announced an upcoming series centered on the phone-hacking scandal. The announcement was made during a press event after the National Television Awards (NTAs) on September 11. Jones, known for his versatile acting roles, won an award for Drama Performance at the event.

In a statement to Digital Spy and other media outlets, Jones revealed, “I’ve just done a show with David Tennant about the hacking scandal.” The new series, which is rooted in real-world controversies, is currently in development and written by Jack Thorne. Details about its release date or network have yet to be confirmed.

Alongside this project, Toby Jones also mentioned another film he recently completed. This new movie delves into the discovery of Richard Burton and is anticipated to release early next year. It features Harry Lawtey, known for his role in ‘Industry.’

The NTAs saw several notable wins, including Mr Bates securing the Best New Drama award. His documentary on the fallout of the Post Office scandal, ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office and The Impact,’ can now be streamed on ITVX.

Rachel Adams

