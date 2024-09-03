Connect with us

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Begins Historic Visit to Brunei Darussalam

14 hours ago

Narendra Modi Visiting Brunei

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a historic visit to Brunei Darussalam on September 3, 2024, marking the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the Southeast Asian nation.

In a message shared on social media platform X, Mr. Modi expressed his eagerness for the various engagements planned during his visit, aimed at further deepening the diplomatic ties between India and Brunei.

During this visit, the Prime Minister is set to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah and esteemed members of the Royal family, with the objective of advancing the historical relationship between the two countries.

Following his visit to Brunei, Mr. Modi will travel to Singapore on September 4, 2024. He conveyed his anticipation of engaging with key leaders, including President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong.

The Prime Minister also aims to connect with leaders from Singapore’s vibrant business community.

Mr. Modi underscored the importance of both nations as vital partners in India’s Act East Policy and the broader Indo-Pacific Vision, expressing confidence that these visits would further strengthen the partnership between India, Brunei, Singapore, and the larger ASEAN region.

