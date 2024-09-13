Sports
Duleep Trophy: India A vs. India D Day 2 Live Action
The ongoing Duleep Trophy cricket encounter between India A and India D promises an exciting display of cricket talent. India A, led by Mayank Agarwal, intends to seize the momentum early on Day 2 after enduring a challenging start in the first innings. After failing to make a significant impact in the previous game, Agarwal hopes to lead his team with determination and proficiency.
Tanush Kotian, who is emerging as a promising prospect for India’s long-term spin bowling cadre, will play a critical role in the bowling attack for India A. Meanwhile, India D features several hopefuls for a spot in India’s red-ball squad, including their captain Shreyas Iyer, who has a point to prove after not being recalled to the Test squad.
Other talented players such as Devdutt Padikkal, KS Bharat, and Arshdeep Singh will also look to make significant contributions to advance their aspirations of joining the national team setup. The Day 2 action unfolds as India D trails by 238 runs, trying to close the gap with a determined effort.
