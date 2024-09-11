5.8 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Pakistan, Tremors Felt in Delhi-NCR

A significant earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Pakistan on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, prompting mild tremors across Delhi and much of North India. The quake’s epicenter was located near the Dera Ghazi Khan region in the southwestern part of Punjab, at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The tremors were reported in various regions including Islamabad, Lahore, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, and Jammu and Kashmir, with Afghanistan also experiencing similar effects. Videos shared on social media depicted ceiling fans and other objects swaying during the tremors.

In Pakistan, notable cities such as Islamabad, Lahore, Multan, and Faisalabad were affected. Fortunately, there have been no immediate reports of casualties or property damage resulting from the quake. This occurrence marks the second instance of mild tremors felt in Delhi and its surrounding areas within a span of two weeks.

On August 29, a 5.7 magnitude earthquake originating from Afghanistan was reported, which occurred at a depth of 255 kilometers. The recent seismic activity has raised awareness of the region’s vulnerability to earthquakes.

Delhi is situated in an active seismic zone due to its proximity to the Himalayas, classified as Seismic Zone IV. Areas falling under this classification are more susceptible to seismic activity, confirming the risk associated with such natural phenomena.

The National Center for Seismology confirmed the earthquake occurred at 12:58 PM IST, estimating its depth at 10 kilometers. Further information regarding the earthquake is still being awaited as authorities monitor the situation.