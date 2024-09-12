Celebrating Excellence: National Television Awards 2024 Winners Announced

The National Television Awards 2024 were a grand affair, celebrating the finest in British television. The event took place at the O2 Arena in London on Wednesday night, 11th September. This prestigious ceremony saw many of UK’s beloved stars in attendance, with some noteworthy wins and emotional moments throughout the evening.

The celebrated documentary, ‘Kate Garraway: Derek’s Story,’ was among the night’s winners, receiving accolades for its impactful narrative. Meanwhile, the show ‘Mr Bates vs The Post Office‘ was a significant highlight of the event, clinching the award for New Drama, with Toby Jones earning the Drama Performance award for his starring role.

A powerful moment during this event was when Holly Willoughby, the former This Morning presenter, made her return to the public eye, met with a heartwarming ovation. Equally notable were Ant and Dec, who continued their success by winning the TV presenter category for an extraordinary 23rd year consecutively.

The Talent Show award was given to ‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ despite some debates, reinforcing the show’s strong fan base and entertainment value. Additionally, the Bruce Forsyth Entertainment Award was claimed by ‘I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!’

Among other celebrated winners, David Attenborough was recognized in the Expert category for his remarkable work on ‘Mammals.’ The Special Recognition award was presented to Davina McCall, celebrating her contributions and longstanding influence in the television industry.

Serial drama ‘Emmerdale‘ triumphed as the Best Serial Drama, with Peter Ash receiving accolades for his role in ‘Coronation Street.’ The competition was fierce across all categories, reflecting the broad chemistry and talent present in British television.