New Romantic Comedy Explores Age Gap and Personal Challenges

LOS ANGELES, CA — The romantic comedy “The Best You Can,” written and directed by Michael J. Weithorn, reunites actors Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick for the first time in over twenty years. The couple previously starred together in two films in 2004.

Set in a ritzy restaurant, the film opens with Dr. Cynthia Rand, played by Sedgwick, discussing the significant age difference between her and her husband Warren, portrayed by Bacon. Their relationship began when she was in her thirties and he was in his fifties. Now, at the age of 83, Warren is showing signs of dementia, which is a challenge for Cynthia, who must navigate her feelings and their past decisions.

As the story unfolds, it cuts to Stan Olszewski, a character played by Bacon, who is dealing with his own medical issues. Stan, who works for a Brooklyn security service, has a potentially serious health concern. One night, after a security scare at Cynthia’s home, the two characters meet, leading to an unexpected connection.

Cynthia learns about Stan’s health problems and offers her expertise as a urologist. Soon, a flirty friendship develops through text messages, highlighting a mutual interest while they both face personal struggles. Meanwhile, Stan is trying to reconnect with his adult daughter, Sammi, and make up for lost time.

Both characters balance their individual challenges, including family dynamics and personal regrets. As their bond deepens, they reminisce about the past and discuss generational differences, adding layers to their relationship.

The film attempts to address themes such as age-gap relationships and fidelity, but critics suggest it lacks depth and clarity. Despite the charming performances by the leads, the script falters in delivering insightful commentary on contemporary issues.

While the chemistry between Bacon and Sedgwick is palpable, the film’s execution fails to make the most of its premise. “The Best You Can” is now streaming, and while it may not resonate with all viewers, it showcases the enduring connection between its lead actors.