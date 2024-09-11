Salawa Abeni Reinterprets Asake’s ‘Fuji Vibes’ with Modern Flair

Renowned veteran musician Salawa Abeni has recently garnered significant attention online as she presented her rendition of the popular Afrobeats track ‘Fuji Vibes’ by Nigerian artist Asake.

In a video shared on social media, the iconic singer demonstrated her creative prowess by reimagining Asake’s hit, which is part of his latest album titled ‘Lungu Boys.’ The original song has experienced remarkable success on music charts due to its unique fusion of Afrobeats and traditional Fuji music.

With a remarkable career spanning over four decades, Salawa Abeni is widely recognized as the Queen of Waka music. Originating from Ijebuland in Ogun State, she is celebrated for her influential work, including her well-known song ‘Gentle Lady Ni Mi.’

In her recent version of ‘Fuji Vibes,’ Abeni seamlessly merges her classic Fuji style with the contemporary sounds exemplified in Asake’s music. This innovative approach highlights her versatility as an artist who successfully navigates the evolving music landscape while appreciating her roots.

While Asake’s original lyrics focus on success, enjoyment, and urban life, Abeni transforms the message to honor herself and encourages her fans to take life easy. The refreshing new take has won over many fans online, especially noting her impressive vocal ability at the age of 63.

The response from social media users has been overwhelmingly positive, with many praising her vibrant voice and expressing nostalgia for her earlier works. Comments highlight the fond memories her music evokes, showcasing her enduring influence in Nigeria’s music scene.