Apple Launches iPhone 16 Series for Pre-Order in India

The latest iPhone 16 series, consisting of iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, is now open for pre-order in India starting from September 13, 2024. Apple introduced this exciting lineup during a special event on September 9, 2024. Indian customers can make their pre-orders starting at 5:30 PM IST, aligning with the global pre-order rollout.

In addition to India, the iPhone 16 series will be available for pre-order in over 50 countries, including major markets like the United States, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, Australia, Canada, China, Japan, France, Germany, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, and Türkiye, all commencing on the same day.

Interested buyers can place their pre-orders through Apple’s online store, or visit physical retail locations such as Apple BKC, Apple Saket, and authorized Apple resellers in India. The smartphones will officially hit the stores on September 20, 2024. Along with the iPhone 16 series, the Apple Watch Series 10 and AirPods 4 launched concurrently have already seen their pre-orders begin.

Regarding pricing, the iPhone 16 begins at INR 79,900 for the 128GB variant, while the iPhone 16 Plus starts at INR 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro pricing starts at INR 1,19,900, and the high-end iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at INR 1,44,900. These price points are reflective of the range of storage capacities available, up to 1TB for premium models.

The iPhone 16 and 16 Plus are available in five color options: ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black. In contrast, the Pro series, including the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, offers four sophisticated finishes: desert titanium, natural titanium, black titanium, and white titanium.