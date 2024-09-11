Apple Discontinues Several iPhone Models Following iPhone 16 Launch

Apple has announced the discontinuation of several older iPhone models following the launch of its latest iPhone 16 series and Apple Watch Series 10. The models that will no longer be available include the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, iPhone 13, and Apple Watch Series 9.

Customers will not find these discontinued products on Apple’s official website, although they may still be available through third-party retailers or as refurbished items. The discontinued iPhone models were originally launched in September 2023, while the iPhone 13 had its introduction in September 2021.

In India, the current iPhone lineup includes the iPhone SE (2022) starting at Rs 47,600, iPhone 14 priced from Rs 59,990, and the iPhone 14 Plus starting at Rs 69,990. The prices for the new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are set at Rs 69,990 and Rs 79,990, respectively.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 16 series began on September 13, with general availability scheduled for September 20. Alongside the new iPhone models, Apple Watch enthusiasts can also look forward to the Apple Watch Series 10 and updated Apple Watch Ultra 2, with the latter starting at Rs 89,900.

Apple’s phased discontinuation of older models is a common strategy following new product releases, aimed at streamlining its product offerings and motivating customers to transition to the latest technology.