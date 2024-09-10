Health
Apple Introduces New Sleep and Hearing Health Features
Apple has announced the rollout of new health features for its Apple Watch and AirPods Pro 2, aimed at enhancing users’ sleep and hearing health.
Among the new features is the Breathing Disturbances metric, which will be available on the Apple Watch. This innovative metric uses an accelerometer to detect small wrist movements that may indicate interruptions in normal respiratory patterns during sleep. Users will receive notifications if they exhibit consistent signs of moderate to severe sleep apnea.
The sleep apnea notifications are pending marketing authorization from the Food and Drug Administration and other global health authorities. They are expected to become available in over 150 countries and regions, including the United States, the European Union, and Japan.
Furthermore, AirPods Pro will introduce active Hearing Protection, a clinically validated Hearing Test feature, and an over-the-counter Hearing Aid function. These features are also anticipated to receive marketing authorization soon and will be accessible this fall in over 100 countries such as the United States, Germany, and Japan.
The Breathing Disturbances feature on the Apple Watch analyzes sleep patterns every 30 days and allows users to view their results over various timeframes. They may also export a report to discuss findings with healthcare providers.
Additionally, the AirPods Pro Hearing Test will utilize a standard clinical approach known as pure-tone audiometry, enabling users to perform the test at home. After completion, users will receive a summary of results stored securely in the Health app.
The new over-the-counter Hearing Aid feature allows AirPods Pro to act as a clinical-grade hearing aid for individuals with mild to moderate hearing loss. Users can adjust sound settings in real time based on their personalized hearing profile.
Apple anticipates receiving FDA clearance for these hearing assistance features shortly, which will further solidify the AirPods Pro’s status as a regulated medical device.
Recent Posts
- PN Gadgil Jewellers IPO Sees Strong Opening Day Subscription
- Super Eagles Held to a Draw by Rwanda in AFCON Qualifier
- Chelsea FC Explores Possible Move to Earls Court for New Stadium
- Kendrick Lamar Named Super Bowl Halftime Performer Amid Controversy
- FIA International Court Upholds Decision on Ferrari’s Appeal
- Davis Cup Finals: Germany and Canada Secure Wins on Opening Day
- Mali and Mozambique Secure Key Victories in AFCON Qualifiers
- Germany and Netherlands Clash in Exciting Nations League Showdown
- England and Australia Set for T20I Series in Southampton
- Aisha Yesufu Critiques Julius Abure Over Party Fund Allegations
- Toronto Maple Leafs Re-Sign Nick Robertson to One-Year Deal
- Rachel Zoe and Rodger Berman Announce Separation After 26 Years of Marriage
- Access Denied: HollywoodPQ Site Blocked Due to IP Blacklist
- Demi Moore Discusses Eccentric Nighttime Routine with Dogs
- Bafana Bafana Prepare for Crucial AFCON Qualifier Against South Sudan
- Apple Introduces New Sleep and Hearing Health Features
- Miami-Dade Police Investigation Following Aggressive Traffic Stop of NFL Star Tyreek Hill
- World Premiere of Joyride: A Roxette Jukebox Musical Unveiled in Malmö Opera
- Changes in Saturday Night Live Cast Ahead of 50th Season
- England Set to Face Finland in Nations League Clash at Wembley