Cowboys Rookie Ezeiruaku Ejected in Game Against Giants

East Rutherford, New Jersey – Dallas Cowboys rookie defensive end Donovan Ezeiruaku was ejected from a game against the New York Giants on Sunday afternoon. The incident occurred with 9:52 remaining in the third quarter, escalating from a hit on Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart.

The tension began after Dart completed a 13-yard touchdown pass to Tyrone Tracy, extending the Giants’ lead. This upset Giants offensive linemen, leading to a confrontation. Ezeiruaku, a second-round draft pick, was seen pulling the helmet off Giants guard Greg Van Roten, which prompted the ejection. As a result, Cowboys defensive tackle Quinnen Williams was also flagged for unnecessary roughness, although his penalty was declined.

Ezeiruaku’s ejection capped off a challenging season for the rookie, who finished with 40 total tackles and two sacks. He had one tackle in the game before his departure. Earlier, Ezeiruaku had lost a potential sack due to a tripping penalty called on teammate Marcus Mebow.

Despite Ezeiruaku’s frustration, the Giants capitalized on the ensuing chaos, successfully completing a two-point conversion after running back Devin Singletary connected with Darius Slayton. This pushed the Giants ahead to a 24-10 lead.

Both the Cowboys and Giants entered this game already out of playoff contention, with the Giants holding a 3-13 record. A win was crucial for the Giants, as it could help secure a better position in the 2026 NFL Draft.

After the ejection, Ezeiruaku left the field with mixed emotions about his rookie season. He recognized the need to improve his discipline but expressed gratitude for the experience. “I have learned so much this year, and I’m determined to come back stronger next season,” Ezeiruaku said.