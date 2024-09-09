Connect with us

Shelly Cortina Promoted to Client Relationship Manager at Charles Schwab

7 hours ago

Charles Schwab Rochester Branch

Rochester, N.Y. – Shelly Cortina has been elevated to the position of Client Relationship Manager at the Charles Schwab branch in Rochester, New York.

This promotion underscores Ms. Cortina’s dedication and commitment to client services within the financial sector.

The Charles Schwab Rochester branch is situated at 1250 Pittsford Victor Road, Building 200, Suite 190, Pittsford, NY 14534.

Her new role will entail managing client relationships and enhancing the overall client experience at the branch.

Rachel Adams

