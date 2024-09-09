UPS Enhances Safety Measures for Employees Amid Union Concerns

The United Parcel Service (UPS) has reaffirmed its commitment to employee safety in response to recent concerns raised by unions regarding heat-related working conditions.

A UPS spokesperson stated that the company has implemented “comprehensive training and protocols” to ensure a safe environment for employees. The spokesperson further noted that UPS invests over $409 million annually on safety training within the United States.

In an effort to mitigate heat-related risks, UPS has introduced additional cooling equipment in its vehicles and facilities. The company provides employees with specialized cooling gear, access to ice and water, and encourages regular breaks to cool down as needed.

These comments come after the UPS Teamsters urged the company to fulfill its obligations under a union contract signed last year. According to the contract, UPS is required to include air conditioning in vehicles acquired after January 1, 2024, and equip 28,000 delivery vehicles with cooling devices by 2028.

The Teamsters expressed concerns that UPS is “dangerously behind schedule” in meeting these commitments.

The union’s statement followed two notable incidents in Texas, including a crash involving a UPS driver from McKinney, and the death of another driver in Bell County, which coworkers suggested may have been heat-related.

UPS is currently working with authorities to investigate these incidents. The company emphasized its dedication to the health and safety of its employees, stating that it is aware of the McKinney crash and that the driver involved has received medical attention.

The International Labour Organisation (ILO) reported that excessive heat led to over 2.8 million cases of occupational injuries in the Americas in 2020, with a significant percentage resulting in fatalities. ILO Director-General Gilbert Houngbo highlighted the need for year-round action plans and stronger collaboration to address heat-related occupational challenges.