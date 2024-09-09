Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes Reunite at US Open

Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes were seen enjoying the US Open tennis championships at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City on Sunday. The two were photographed embracing while attending the Men’s Singles Final, which featured Taylor Fritz from the United States and Jannik Sinner from Italy. They were accompanied by their partners, Swift’s boyfriend and Mahomes’ husband, Patrick Mahomes.

Only days prior, reports indicated that Swift and Mahomes had sat in separate suites during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ season opener against the Baltimore Ravens. The two women had previously shared enthusiastic moments together while supporting their significant others, both of whom play for the Chiefs.

Social media reactions have been largely positive regarding the reunion of Swift and Mahomes, with fans expressing happiness about their friendship. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “Looks like Taylor and Brittany are just fine. Can we just stop putting these women against each other?” Other users have also praised the bond shared between the two.

Speculation arose earlier this month linking the separation of the two at the Chiefs game to political affiliations. Brittany Mahomes had previously liked a social media post by former President Donald Trump, who later acknowledged her support. In contrast, Taylor Swift has not endorsed any political candidate for the upcoming 2024 election. She did, however, publicly endorse Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential election over Trump.

The friendship between Swift and Mahomes blossomed during the previous NFL season, where they were often spotted together, even having developed their own “BFF handshake.” Their camaraderie has been well-documented through various public appearances over the past year.